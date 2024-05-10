A filmy incentive to voters of Patna

Patna, May 10 (PTI) Cast your vote and then treat yourself to a movie at a theatre of your choice at half the price.

The novel incentive is on offer in Patna, where improving voter turnout seems a challenge.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by DM Shirsat Kapil Ashok, which was attended by owners and managers of cinema halls across the city.

According to the statement, the administration has been roping in "all stakeholders", including associations of cinema hall owners, schools, medicine shops, chambers of commerce etc. to improve the turnout in Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

Voting is scheduled on June 1 in the constituency which earned the dubious distinction five years ago of registering the lowest turnout of just about 45 per cent.

"Accordingly, the cinema hall owners agreed to offer a flat 50 per cent discount to all those who turn up with the indelible ink on the finger. The discount will be available on June 1 and June 2", the statement added.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the sitting BJP MP, is seeking re-election from the high profile seat which was earlier represented by actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha.

Prasad's principal challenger is Anshul Avijit of the Congress, whose mother Meira Kumar is a former Lok Sabha Speaker and late maternal grandfather Jagjivan Ram was a deputy Prime Minister. PTI NAC MNB