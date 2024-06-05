A good beginning: Premachandran on Lok Sabha election results

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Calling the Lok Sabha election results a good beginning, veteran politician N K Premachandran said the people's mandate will keep the new coalition government and the opposition vigilant.

Premchandran, a member of the Revolutionary Socialist Party, won the Kollam constituency for the fourth time by securing over four lakh votes.

Speaking to PTI, he highlighted the significance of a robust opposition in ensuring a healthy parliamentary democracy.

The BJP won 240 seats to emerge as the single largest party, a far cry from the 303 it had won last time in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

"This is a good beginning," Premachandran remarked, reflecting on the election results that will again usher an era of coalition politics in the Lok Sabha.

"In the 18th Lok Sabha, I hope that a strong opposition will be there to have a healthy democracy. Parliamentary democracy definitely requires a strong opposition," he said.

The recent elections have resulted in the opposition INDIA bloc securing 234 seats, a substantial increase compared to the previous two Lok Sabhas.

Premachandran, who is known for his informed views on various issues during parliamentary debates, emphasised that the presence of a stronger opposition is crucial for fostering effective political debates and holding the government accountable.

"Let the government be strong and the opposition be very strong, so then good debates will take place, and political debates will be in favour of the country.... This will be a very good House," he asserted.

Premachandran also noted that the past two Lok Sabhas suffered from a weak opposition, which undermined the effectiveness of parliamentary democracy.

The current scenario, where the opposition is not only strong but also capable of potentially forming an alternative government, marks a significant shift, he noted This new dynamics, he said, will keep the ruling BJP more cautious and vigilant.

"The BJP forming the government at the Centre will be very cautious, and the Opposition will be very vigilant.

"This vigilance will ensure that the government is more accountable to the people, thereby allowing democracy to survive," he said.

Reflecting on the broader sentiment of the electorate, Premachandran claimed there was "a prevailing desire for change that did not fully materialise in the election results".

Nonetheless, he emphasised, the electorate has sent a clear message about the necessity of a strong opposition for the survival of democracy.

"The mood of the people is to have a change in the government, but unfortunately, it has not happened.

"However, people have realised that a strong opposition is required for democracy to survive. The secular fabric of the country has to be protected; these are the strong messages from the people," he said.

Premachandran also highlighted the importance of safeguarding the Constitution, viewing the election results as a mandate to uphold constitutional values.

"The Constitution has to be protected; this is the message of the 18th Lok Sabha," he said.

On the subject of Kerala's political landscape, Premachandran mentioned that the Revolutionary Socialist Party is analysing the reasons behind the BJP's increased voting percentage in the state.