A govt institution in Haryana will be named after Maharishi Kashyap: CM Saini

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced that a government institution in the state will be named after Maharishi Kashyap.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering at the state-level celebration of Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, held under the 'Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana' in Ladwa, Kurukshetra district.

Saini also announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh each for the expansion of Kashyap Rajput Dharamshalas located at the pilgrimage sites of Kurukshetra and Kapal Mochan, said an official statement.

On this occasion, he also declared that a rotary in Ladwa will be named after Maharishi Kashyap.

He further announced that a plot will be allotted for the construction of a Kashyap Rajput Dharamshala in Ladwa, Kurukshetra or Indri, subject to a feasibility assessment.

Praising Maharishi Kashyap as a "beacon of Indian culture and spirituality," the chief minister said, "Muniraj Kashyap provided a new direction to human civilisation through his wisdom, penance, and scholarly works. Texts such as the Smriti Granth and Kashyap Samhita continue to guide the society. His inspirational legacy will always illuminate the path for humanity." Saini said that the Kashyap community has a rich and glorious history dating back to ancient times.

He said that the Kashyap community has made a significant contribution to nation-building by upholding the ideals and principles of Maharishi Kashyap. PTI SUN MNK MNK