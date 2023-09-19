A great step: Mehbooba Mufti on women's reservation bill

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday welcomed the Union cabinet's purported decision to approve the Women's Reservation Bill for discussion in parliament, calling it a great step.

Advertisment

"Having navigated the rough terrain of a predominantly male political landscape myself, I am happy to see that finally the Women Reservation bill will become a reality. Despite constituting half of the population, we are grossly underrepresented. It's a great step," Mufti wrote on X.

Having navigated the rough terrain of a predominantly male political landscape myself, I am happy to see that finally the Women Reservation bill will become a reality. Despite constituting half of the population, we are grossly underrepresented. Its a great step. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 19, 2023

Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel had on Monday posted on social media platform X that the Cabinet has approved the women's reservation bill but deleted the post within an hour.

While there was no official word on what transpired in the Cabinet meeting Monday, which lasted for more than 90 minutes, speculations were rife that it approved the women's reservation bill.