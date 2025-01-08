A group of Maoists to surrender, join mainstream, says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said a group of Maoists are to surrender before the government, following the call given to them to join the mainstream.

According to official sources, six of them are likely to surrender before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara in Bengaluru today.

Those who are expected to surrender are: Mundagaru Latha, Sundari Kuthlur, Vanajakshi Balehole, and Mareppa Aroli of Karnataka, K Vasanth of Tamil Nadu, and Jeesha of Kerala, sources said.

"I can only say they are surrendering; I cannot share other details, such as their demands and what we have promised. I will share them later," Parameshwara told reporters here in response to a question about the surrender of Naxals.

Responding to a question on BJP opposing the government facilitating the surrender process of Naxals, considering there are cases against them including murder, he said, the government had given a call for them to surrender, after Maoist leader Vikram Gowda's encounter, and had asked them to join the mainstream. Accordingly, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) and officials have worked.

"Yes there are cases against them. We will see on how the cases will proceed after their surrender and what is there in law, " he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday had hinted at the possibility of some people involved in Naxal activities surrendering before the state authorities in the days ahead.

Parameshwara too on Tuesday had said that efforts are on to ensure that Maoists, who are active, to surrender in the days ahead, as the government wants to make the state "Naxal-free".

The CM had recently appealed to the Naxalites (Maoists) involved in violent activities to surrender and join the democratic mainstream.

He had then said that the government had already formulated a surrender policy for Naxals, adding that this policy will be simplified and effectively implemented.

The surrender is being discussed following Maoist leader Vikram Gowda's killing in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force at Peetabailu village in Hebri in Udupi district on November 18, 2024 . PTI KSU ADB