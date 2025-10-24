A group questioning constitutional bodies, says Fadnavis at 'Mission Modi' book launch; hails PM

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said there is a group in the country that questions constitutional bodies if it is not in their interest.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Modi's Mission' by Berjis Desai, the Maharashtra CM also said India has created public digital infrastructure that is one of the best in the world and ahead of many developed economies.

No one can stop India's growth story, Fadnavis asserted.

"Today we have seen that a group in the nation questions constitutional bodies. And they only question it if it is not in their interest. If any court gives judgement in their favour, then it becomes impartial. If it goes against them then (they claim) courts favour the government," he said.

The initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi like demonetisation, GST, IT reforms invited criticism but at the end people also accepted it for establishing a system that is tax compliant, he said.

Evading tax was considered to be bravado but the country is now surging ahead as a tax compliant society, Fadnavis asserted.

The book release event was held at Raj Bhavan here.

Published by Rupa Publications, 'Modi's Mission' presents an insightful narrative of Modi's journey, challenges, and contributions to India's development.

It provides an analytical account of key policy decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, the formalisation of the economy, the implementation of GST, demonetisation, and efforts toward transparent governance. PTI PR BNM