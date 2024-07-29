A K Harbola takes over as Coast Guard commander of western seaboard

Panaji, July 29 (PTI) Additional Director General AK Harbola on Monday assumed the charge as Coast Guard Commander, western seaboard, at a ceremonial parade held at Mumbai-based ICG regional headquarters.

Harbola joined the Indian Coast Guard in January 1989 as a Direct Entry Officer. A 'silver medallist' in physics from Kumaun University, he also holds a master's degree in management studies from Osmania University, a release stated.

Specialised in naval communication, Harbola commanded all types of coast guard ships and was involved in apprehending the hijacked Japanese merchant vessel 'Alondra Rainbow' in 1998 after a 780 km chase in the Arabian Sea onboard Coast Guard Ship Tarabai. He was awarded the 'Tatrakshak Medal' (TM) for gallantry' by the President.

Harbola had also served as the commander for the CG district of Maharashtra and for Andhra Pradesh, Coast Guard Region (North East) and Coast Guard Region (North West) before the latest posting.

He is an alumnus of the US Coast Guards International Maritime Officer's School, Virginia, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, and National Defence College, New Delhi. PTI RPS NSK