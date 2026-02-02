A 'kartavya' budget reflecting NDA govt’s firm commitment to development: BJP leader

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) The Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was a 'kartavya' budget reflecting the NDA government’s firm commitment to development, BJP national co-in charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has said.

The former MLC welcomed the proposal to develop seven high-speed rail corridors: Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi, and Varanasi–Siliguri, as "environmentally sustainable growth connectors" that will boost regional connectivity, mobility, and economic integration.

Describing it as a kartavya and a visionary budget aimed at inclusive and sustainable national development, Reddy said in a release here on Monday that the Budget reflected the NDA government’s firm commitment to the development of all sections of society, with focused initiatives to strengthen MSMEs, empower youth, uplift rural India, and promote balanced regional growth.

He specifically hailed the emphasis on City Economic Regions (CERs), acknowledging cities as engines of growth, innovation, and opportunity.

"The Budget’s focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities and temple towns through modern infrastructure and improved basic amenities is a decisive step towards decentralised development," he said.

The proposal to map CERs based on their specific growth drivers, along with an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore per CER over five years, to be implemented through a challenge mode with reform-cum-results-based financing, will significantly enhance economic productivity and urban agglomeration, Reddy added.

He claimed that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was firmly marching towards Viksit Bharat, driven by inclusive growth, strong infrastructure, and the enduring spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. PTI JSP KH