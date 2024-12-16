'A loss to entire music world': RSS condoles Zakir Hussain's demise

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday condoled the demise of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, saying it’s not just a loss to Indian music world but that of the entire globe.

Hussain, one of India's best known classical musicians who was also a composer and dabbled in some acting and modelling too, died in a San Francisco hospital early Monday. He was 73.

The pre-eminent tabla virtuoso was suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease, according to a statement issued by his family.

“The sad demise of India's music sage and Padma Vibhushan Shri Zakir Hussain has not only caused a loss to the Indian music world but the entire world has lost a great music personality today,” RSS' all India publicity and communications department head Sunil Ambekar said in a post on X in Hindi.

“This great son of Maa Saraswati had unwavering faith in Indian culture. He has established tabla in a unique and attractive form all over the world,” he said.

"May his divine soul attain salvation, this is my prayer to God," Ambekar added.