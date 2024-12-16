Advertisment
'A loss to entire music world': RSS condoles Zakir Hussain's demise

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday condoled the demise of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, saying it’s not just a loss to Indian music world but that of the entire globe.

Hussain, one of India's best known classical musicians who was also a composer and dabbled in some acting and modelling too, died in a San Francisco hospital early Monday. He was 73.

The pre-eminent tabla virtuoso was suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease, according to a statement issued by his family.

“The sad demise of India's music sage and Padma Vibhushan Shri Zakir Hussain has not only caused a loss to the Indian music world but the entire world has lost a great music personality today,” RSS' all India publicity and communications department head Sunil Ambekar said in a post on X in Hindi.

“This great son of Maa Saraswati had unwavering faith in Indian culture. He has established tabla in a unique and attractive form all over the world,” he said.

“May his divine soul attain salvation, this is my prayer to God,” Ambekar added. PTI PK PK KVK KVK

