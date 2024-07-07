'A man stabbed to death his wife over domestic strife last night in Pahad'

Gurugram, Jul 7 (PTI) A man stabbed his wife to death after brutally thrashing her at their house in Sohna’s Pahad colony, police said on Sunday.

At around 10.30 pm on Saturday, a fight broke out between Ajay Kumar (40) and his wife Rakhi (36), they said.

Ajay along with his brother thrashed Rakhi, forced her to drink alcohol and later stabbed her to death with a knife, the woman’s brother alleged in his complaint.

The couple’s 13-year-old daughter called her uncle and told him that her father had killed her mother, he alleged.

The couple got married about 15 years ago and have children. Ajay used to beat Rakhi regularly. He had also beaten her about 10 days ago, the brother alleged in his complaint to the police. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody, the police said.

An FIR was registered at Sohna city police station on Sunday and Ajay was arrested, they said.

"The accused confessed to the murder of his wife. We handed over the body to kin after the post-mortem today. Further probe is underway,” Sohna SHO Karmjeet said. PTI COR NB NB