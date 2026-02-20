A month after Nazirabad fire, green activisits voice concern over filling up waterbodies in EKW

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) Environmentalists on Friday expressed concern over the alleged filling up of waterbodies in the Ramsar-protected East Kolkata Wetlands (EKW), where a major fire broke out at warehouses in Nazirabad area about a month ago, claiming several lives.

Recalling the previous chain of events, they said that in 2023, green activist Ankur Sharma moved the National Green Tribunal’s Eastern Zone bench, alleging illegal filling of nearly 88.52 acres of the EKW.

Sharma had also alleged that electric poles and supply lines were erected by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited in the wetland area and that approach roads were set up violating norms.

In January 2024, the tribunal asked a committee to submit a report and though the committee said nearly 600 illegal constructions came up in the wetland area but demolition orders were not executed.

In September that year, after a former army personnel purchased five acres of land in Anandapur, he also approached the NGT seeking steps to protect the wetlands under Narendrapur Police Station in South 24 Parganas district, and the NGT formed a fact-finding committee.

The government in 2025 then identified several plots within the East Kolkata Wetlands Management Authority area where illegal constructions had come up, and the NGT directed the Authority and the District Magistrate South 24 Parganas, to remove all encroachments and constructions from the plots mentioned in the report.

However, locals alleged that despite the tribunal's direction to remove encroachments, little action was taken on the ground.

Following the deadly fire, a fresh application has again been filed before the NGT (Eastern Zone), alleging continued illegal filling, conversion and commercial exploitation of wetlands in Karimpur Mouza and the matter will come for hearing on April 8.

On Friday, members of Save Rabindra Sarobar forum and Sabuj Mancha demanded a detailed probe into how large-scale construction was allowed in the ecologically fragile zone.

They also questioned why official maps of the area appear to have been altered, seeking accountability from the authorities concerned.

Somendra Mohan Ghosh of Sabuj Mancha said the state-controlled 'East Kolkata Wetlands Management Authority' (EKWMA) on Thursday disclosed details of the "protected area of wetland at EKW" for public awareness, in compliance with directions of the Calcutta High Court but it missed out on several counts.

"The disclosure did not clearly specify crucial details such as plot or dag numbers, mouza names and the jurisdictional police stations where unauthorised constructions have allegedly come up over the wetlands," Sumita Banerjee of Save Rabindra Sarobar Forum concurred.

The environmentalists, who visited the area on February 19, described the January 26 fire incident at Nazirabad as an "environmental crime" in a Ramsar-protected area.

The activists alleged that Nazirabad is a sensitive stretch of the wetland network where water bodies are being systematically filled up and converted into built-up plots in violation of Ramsar guidelines and environmental norms and after a hiatus in the construction and filling up activities due to the tragedy, things could be the same if the protests by green activisits slacken a bit.

Twenty-seven body parts were found in the fire, which gutted several warehouses allegedly built on encroached wetland areas raising concerns about long-term ecological damage to the wetlands.

A political blame game also followed with leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), trading charges of allowing illegal constructions in the protected wetland area.

KMC Mayor and Bengal minister Firhad Hakim had said all the illegal filling of waterbodies and construction had taken place in the early 2000 during the reign of CPIM in the state, and said the TMC, after coming to power, put a halt to all such activities.

CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty rubbished the charges saying most illegal constructions in the east Kolkata belt, filling up Ramsar wetland, had taken place after TMC came to power in 2011 in a brazen manner violating all norms. PTI SUS NN