''A post-dated cheque drawn on a failing bank'': Telangana CM Reddy mocks BJP’s manifesto

Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI) Dubbing the BJP’s manifesto a "post-dated cheque drawn on a failing bank", Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the people will reject the saffron party, and asserted that the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi will end people’s misery.
In a post on social media platform X, Reddy also said the BJP’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) vision is a repeat of their 2004 'Shining India' manifesto, which failed.
“After two failed terms, people rejected (BJP's) 'Shining India'," he in the post, attributing the victory of the Congress-led UPA at the time to party matriarch Sonia Gandhi. "Now after two disappointing terms, people will reject BJP, and Congress led by #RahulGandhi ji will end people’s misery." The BJP’s manifesto is “a post-dated cheque drawn on a failing bank,” Revanth Reddy said in the post.
The BJP on Sunday released its manifesto, which focuses on development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues such as the NRC. PTI GDK ANE