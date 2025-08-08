A prominent 'chowk', big library to be named after Tulsidas: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced that a prominent roundabout in Haryana and a large library to be established in Hisar will be named after Tulsidas.

Addressing a gathering at his official residence here during a state-level function on the birth anniversary celebration of the revered saint, Saini also announced that the Haryana government will write to the OBC Commission recommending the inclusion of the 'Gosain' community in the central OBC list.

On the occasion, Saini announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh from his discretionary fund for the Dharamshala of the Goswami Samaj Sabha being constructed in Kurukshetra.

Highlighting the cultural and social importance of the occasion, the CM said that this celebration reflects India's rich cultural heritage, moral values, and social harmony.

"The name of Goswami Tulsidas Ji evokes devotion, wisdom, and righteousness. He was not just a poet or a saint but a visionary who, through his immortal epic 'Ramcharitmanas', guided Indian society towards the ideals of Lord Rama at a time of widespread despair and social evils," he said.

Saini said that teachings of Tulsidas remain as relevant today as ever and are a source of inspiration for all humanity.

Speaking on government initiatives, Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accorded constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, and the OBC community are now getting reservation benefits in medical education, Sainik Schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, the Haryana government is committed to the welfare of all sections of society, he added.

Saini outlined several welfare measures for backward classes, including increasing the creamy layer income limit from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh annually, reservation benefits in Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, concessional education loans of up to Rs 15 lakh for studies within India and Rs 20 lakh for abroad at 4 percent annual rate of interest, and scholarships under the Dr Ambedkar Medhavi Chhatra Yojana.

For the first time after the Independence, Prime Minister Modi has given respect to the OBC community, he said.

Reaffirming his government's vision, the Haryana CM said, our revolutionary freedom fighters sacrificed everything to ensure future generations breathe freely and see a developed India.

The Prime Minister is determined to fulfill their dreams by the time the nation celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047, Saini said. PTI SUN NB NB