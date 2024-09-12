A protector of the idea of India: Rahul Gandhi condoles Yechury's demise

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and said he was a protector of the idea of India with a deep understanding of the country.

Yechury passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday following prolonged illness, hospital and party sources said. He was 72.

Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support.

"Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend.



A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country.



I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/6GUuWdmHFj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2024

"I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief," he said.