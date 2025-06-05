A quaint J-K town is turning purple with prosperity thanks to lavender culture

Bhaderwah (J-K), Jun 5 (PTI) A six-hour drive from Jammu leads to the quiet hilly town of Bhaderwah, which is blanketed in purple this time of year, thanks to the sea of lavender spread across the town, giving a new identity to the place.

From using lavender in traditional Dogri embroidery to making essential oils, beauty products and food syrups infused with this flowering plant, Bhaderwah, once known for its maize fields, is embracing lavender to bring about an economic transformation to their small town.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who inaugurated the Lavender Festival 2025 in Bhaderwah, called the town the Lavender Capital of India and the birthplace of the country's 'Purple Revolution'.

The Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), under CSIR, introduced the aromatic flower to the temperate areas of Jammu through the Aroma Mission, following earlier trials in Kashmir in the 1980s and 1990s.

The seeds were first planted in 2017 when farmers in Bhaderwah, the small town in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, decided to experiment with lavender, a crop previously unheard of in the region, CSIR-IIIM Director Zabeer Ahmad told PTI.

Many farmers gave up traditional crops like paddy and maize, which were being increasingly destroyed by monkeys and other animals.

"Back then, monkeys used to destroy our maize crops. The lavender's strong scent keeps them away," Ahmad said, adding that this crop has given them peace, income, and purpose.

Arjun Raina, founder of Ridayu Botanics and CEO of Girdharilal Holistics (Kisan Udyami), told PTI that he started lavender farming with his grandfather Girdharilal in 2017 when he was just in Class 10.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand for natural and medicinal products surged, the idea took shape.

"Last year, I began focusing on value addition and started making more from this flower rather than just growing it. We developed products like soaps, bath salts, shampoos, and food syrups for coffee lattes, mocktails, and cocktails," he said.

Singh, who represents the Udhampur parliamentary constituency, which also covers Doda, said, "Lavender has not just added fragrance to these mountains, it has added identity, income, and inspiration." He noted that young entrepreneurs are now earning an average of Rs 65 lakh annually through value-added lavender products.

Stating that Bhaderwah's transformation has been both cultural and economic, Singh said, "What started as a risk has grown into a revolution, often called the Purple Revolution." Singh also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address, where the lavender mission was highlighted, for putting Bhaderwah on the national map.

Highlighting how the lavender culture has brought new opportunities for the people in the town, Singh pointed out that farming was not the only option anymore for a lot of people here.

"This small town, once known for the migration of its youth, is now seeing many return, as the initiative has become a hub of employment, especially for women," he said.

The government has provided free lavender saplings, oil distillation units, and end-to-end support from cultivation to marketing, bringing about a transformation in the lives of the locals here.

Fatima, a 39-year-old farmer, shared, "I belong to a family where everyone is into farming. My father was a farmer, and my husband is a farmer. Now he has switched to lavender farming." She recalled their initial apprehension about this change, saying, "When he first decided to take it up, we were scared because we had no idea how it would turn out. But now, while my husband handles the farming, I create candles and incense sticks using lavender oil." She noted that lavender is gradually becoming an integral part of Bhaderwah's cultural heritage.

"Just like Dogri traditions where makhmali (velvet) was used in traditional embroidery, lavender is now being imprinted in designs and even incorporated into traditional khadi," she said.

According to the farmers of Doda district, who are growing lavender under the Union government's Aroma Mission, the unconventional farming of aromatic plants has helped them become 'atmanirbhar'.

2017 was the turning point when a large number of farmers began cultivating lavender in the valley, officials say.

Families in the region are ecstatic with their youth returning home from cities, drawn by the potential of this new crop.

The younger generation is not only assisting on the farms but also bringing fresh ideas and exploring innovative ways to add value to the lavender-based products.

Lavender was introduced to the temperate regions of the Jammu division by IIIM under the CSIR-Aroma Mission. The institute initially tried to popularise it in Doda, Kishtwar, and Rajouri districts.

Finding a suitable cold climate and favourable growing conditions, a few small and marginal farmers in the Bhaderwah region took the risk and switched to lavender cultivation in 2017. Until then, maize was their primary crop.

Singh said things have changed for the better, as the new generation and entrepreneurs are happily working in lavender fields. "This not only provides them with a chance to multiply their income but also helps them generate employment for others." The minister further pointed out how the government is providing complete assistance, including funding, technology and marketing, to the farmers associated with lavender so they do not face any problems at any stage.

The CSIR-Aroma Mission has been instrumental in promoting lavender cultivation in the temperate regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Its primary goal is to increase the income of small and marginal farmers and support the growth of agriculture-based startups, officials added. PTI NSM ANU MPL MPL