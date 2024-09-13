'A rebuke to BJP-led NDA govt.', says Karnataka CM on SC granting bail to Kejriwal

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the Supreme Court order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy 'scam' case has given hope to all those fighting for truth and justice.

He said it's also a "rebuke" to the BJP-led NDA government which, he alleged, is misusing Constitutional institutions for their "political nemesis." The top court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy 'scam', saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

Siddaramaiah said the order granting bail to Kejriwal and releasing him from jail has further confirmed our faith in the country's judiciary. "This order gives hope to all those fighting for truth and justice," he said.

"This order of the Supreme Court is a rebuke to the central @BJP4India government, which is misusing the constitutional institutions for their political nemesis. Let the @narendramodi-led government, which has descended into politics of hatred, learn a lesson from this court order and wake up," he said in a post on 'X'.

He said ultimately truth and justice will prevail.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties of like amount.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED in the excise policy case on March 21, was granted interim bail on May 10 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls and has been in jail since June 2 when he surrendered. PTI AMP RS RS