A record 2.5 lakh saplings planted in PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi in 1 hour

Varanasi, Mar 1 (PTI) More than 2.5 lakh saplings were planted in less than one hour in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday, a feat officially recognised by the Guinness World Records, officials said.

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) undertook the “historic” initiative, which saw the participation of more than 20,000 citizens, they said.

The achievement – a true example of public participation at its best – has been officially recognised by the Guinness World Records, the officials said.

The VMC is developing an urban forest named ‘Namo Van’ on about 350 bighas of land near the ghats in the Domari area.

As part of the project, 3 lakh saplings are being planted, including 2.5 lakh Miyawaki-method saplings, 10,000 timber trees and 40,000 fruit-bearing trees, the officials said.

The project will also feature a 4 km walking pathway, meditation and yoga plaza, a 4-hectare flower park, a 2-hectare herbal park, a children's play zone and a gymnasium.

On Sunday, 2.51 lakh Miyawaki saplings were planted in just one hour, breaking China's record of planting 1.53 lakh saplings in the same time period, and securing a new Guinness World Record tag, the officials said.

The urban forest will enhance biodiversity, strengthen the Ganga riverbank, and improve ecological balance, they said.

From the third year onwards, the civic body is expected to generate an annual revenue of around Rs 2 crore from the project, which could increase to Rs 7 crore by the seventh year, the officials claimed.

There is also a plan to establish a naturopathy plaza in the future, they said. PTI ACB ARI