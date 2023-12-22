A section of Congress is siding with communalism: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleged that a section of Congress in the state sided with communalism, citing the KPCC chief's pro-right wing stand in the appointment of senate members to the universities.

The chief minister was reacting to a query on KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's expression of support for the alleged nomination of Hindu right wing supporters to university senates by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, acting in his capacity as the Chancellor.

"Sudhakaran was revealing his thoughts. There is a section in the Congress that thinks similarly, and this reflects a weakness within the party," Vijayan said.

"Some members of the Congress believe that they can side with communalism. The party lacks the strength to take a firm stance against such sections, which is why it attempts to reach a compromise with them," he said at a press conference at nearby Kattakada.

The media interaction was organised as part of the state government's outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas.

The veteran Marxist leader said, "Congress is suffering from this unfortunate situation." "They (the Congress) fail to recognise that this perspective is causing trouble for the party," he said.

A row had erupted in Kerala recently over the statement of Sudhakaran who said that Sangh Parivar is a party in democracy, and therefore, there is no reason to oppose the nomination of qualified individuals to the university senates, even if they are affiliated with such outfits.

Sudhakaran had also said that Congress will examine whether the nominees of the Chancellor are qualified and eligible for their posts. If they are found to be unqualified, the party would oppose such appointments, he said.