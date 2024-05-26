A section of officials 'facilitating corruption', says Kerala information commissioner

Kochi, May 26 (PTI) Kerala State Information Commissioner A Abdul Hakkim on Sunday accused a section of officials in the state government of 'facilitating corruption', alleging that it is their habit to claim that the file is missing.

He said that when people request information through RTI, these officials often provide vague responses like "file not found" or "information not available" in order to conceal information from the public.

"However, when the commission intervenes, suddenly the missing files and information miraculously appear. Such officials are skilled at withholding information from the public," Hakkim is quoted as saying in an official release here.

The release also said that while participating in the evidence gathering of the commission in Ernakulam district, Hakeem emphasised that losing files is a serious crime under the Public Records Act, and those responsible could face jail time.

He urged everyone involved to exercise greater care when handling requests for information, the release added.