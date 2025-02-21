A single punch leads to man's death, 1 held

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died after he was punched by a man in Delhi's Shahdara over a trivial issue, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Shadab (23), was nabbed soon after the incident which occurred in Makkhi Sarai area on Wednesday, the official said. The deceased has been identified as Dayaram.

According to the police, a verbal spat ensured between the two during a conversation. In a fit of rage, Shadab threw a single punch at Dayaram's face after which the 55-year-old man fell unconscious to the ground.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. A case of culpable homicide was registered against Shadab following which he was arrested, they said.

Dayaram used to sell clothes on a market's footpath. PTI SSG BM NB