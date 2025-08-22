A timeline of events leading to SC direction against permanent relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction that prohibited release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR.

Here's a timeline of events leading to the top court directive:

July 28: SC takes suo motu cognisance of a media report of dog bite incident leading to rabies in Delhi, saying it contained some "alarming and disturbing figures".

Aug 11: Noting "extremely grim" situation due to stray dog bites, particularly among children, a two-judge bench of SC directs authorities in Delhi-NCR to permanently relocate all strays from streets to shelters "at the earliest".

Aug 11-12: Widespread protests reported following the order.

Aug 13: "I will look into it," Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said when a plea relating to stray dogs was mentioned for urgent hearing in SC.

Aug 14: A three-judge special bench of SC said the "whole problem" of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR was a result of the "inaction" of local authorities which did "nothing" in implementing the Animal Birth Control Rules on sterilisation and immunisation of canines.

The bench reserved its order on the interim prayer seeking a stay on some of the directions issued on August 11.

Aug 22: SC's three-judge bench modifies August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the picked up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.