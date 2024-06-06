A victory for people: Atishi on SC order asking HP to release water to Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court decision directing Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water to the national capital, terming it a "victory" for the people of the city.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it to Delhi, which is grappling with a water crisis.

A vacation bench of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan noted that the Himachal Pradesh government has no objection and is willing to release the surplus water.

The bench also directed the Haryana government to facilitate the flow of surplus water released by Himachal Pradesh so that it reaches the national capital.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "I salute the Hon'ble Supreme Court for standing with the people of Delhi during this unprecedented water crisis. This is a time that calls for coordinated effort above all else, and the SC order marks a victory for the people of Delhi and their right to water." The national capital has been grappling with a water crisis with the Delhi government accusing Haryana of not releasing its share of water.