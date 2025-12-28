A watchman-turned municipal chairman from Paniya tribe in Kerala

Wayanad (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) After his recent swearing-in ceremony, the new chairman of the Kalpetta Municipality in this high-range district went to seek the blessings of his parents.

When his official vehicle with a red name board stopped in front of a tin-and-tarpaulin-roofed makeshift hut in an "unnathi (tribal colony), his elderly parents received him without any emotion on their faces on Friday.

It was the house of P Viswanathan, the first municipal chairman from the Paniya tribal community.

A watchman by profession, a folk singer and a worker of the ruling CPI(M) in the district, he scripted history by becoming the first person to reach the top position from his backward community.

The Paniya community reportedly constitutes the single largest Scheduled Tribe in Kerala and is mainly found in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts of the state.

Forty-year-old Viswanathan recently won the general seat of Edaguni, ward number 28, with 424 votes in the recent local body polls.

When the chairmanship of Kalpetta Municipality was reserved for the ST community, the Marxist party chose Viswanathan for the prestigious post.

Expressing happiness over his journey, he said the tribal communities are still lagging behind the mainstream society in various matters.

"I wish to bring a change in this. I wish my new position would give my community members some inspiration to come forward," Viswanathan has said.

V Haris, a senior CPI(M) leader in the district, expressed confidence about Viswanathan's capabilities and pointed out that he won from the general seat.

He said a member of the Paniya community deserves the post as it is one of the major communities in the district.

In one of the videos that went viral on social media, Viswanathan could be seen touching the feet of his parents and seeking their blessings. "My son reached to such heights. I am so happy," his mother said, hugging him. PTI LGK ADB