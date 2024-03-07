A week after blast, Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen tomorrow with CM, DCM as chief guests

Bengaluru: A week after a blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield here, the popular eatery is set to reopen the branch on Friday on the auspicious occasion of Shivaratri.

Advertisment

According to the co-founders, Divya and Raghavendra Rao, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara are set to attend the reopening function at 6 pm.

On March 1, a man walked into the cafe and set down a bag carrying explosives nearby, which had a timer set for an hour, police said, adding that the blast that took place an hour later injured 10 people.

The National Investigation Agency has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh to find the suspect, whose image has been captured on CCTV.