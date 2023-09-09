A wide spread for dinner hosted by Prez Murmu for G20 leaders

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Jackfruit galette with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf tossed Kerala red rice, Mumbai Pao, cardamom scented barnyard millet pudding were among the dishes served to the G20 leaders at the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu here on Saturday.

President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the G20 leaders and other guests, including US President Joe Biden, at the grand dinner.

Nearly 300 guests, including heads of states and those invited by the Indian government, attended the dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Summit.

The menu reflected India's diverse culinary tradition.

"A medley of traditions, customs and climate, Bharat is diverse in many ways. Taste connects us. We celebrate 'Sharad Ritu', the autumn season of abundance in this menu. It showcases the wealth of ingredients across Bharat, expressing our rich culinary heritage in a modern mosaic dedicated to the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," according to menu paper of the dinner.

The starter 'Paatram' - 'A breath of fresh air' - comprises foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney which contains milk, wheat and nuts.

In the main course, 'Vanavarnam', the 'Strength from the soil', comprises jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf tossed Kerala red rice, which contains milk and wheat.

The Indian breads served in the dinner were Mumbai Pao, which is onion seed flavoured soft bun containing milk and wheat, and 'Bakarkhani', a cardamom flavoured sweet flat bread containing milk, sugar and wheat.

The desserts served include 'Madhurima', 'Pot of gold', a cardamom scented barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote and 'Ambemohar' rice crisps containing milk, millet, wheat and nuts.

The beverages include Kashmiri kahwa, filter coffee and Darjeeling tea. Paan flavoured chocolate leaves were also served to the leaders. PTI AKV/ACB SKL CK