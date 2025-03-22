A woman hands over drug-addict son to police in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Mar 22 (PTI) A woman handed over her drug-addict son to police here after he allegedly threatened to kill her, and other family members, sources said.

Mini, a native of Elathur in Kozhikode, informed the police about the continuous threat from her son Rahul (26) and police arrested him from their house on Friday.

The mother said she was forced to do so as her attempts to correct him failed because of his frequent usage of narcotics.

She said she had filed a case against Rahul even before but brought him out on bail hoping he would correct his mistakes and stop consuming contraband.

"But this time, I have decided to turn my mind like a rock and not to repeat my previous mistakes," the mother told a TV channel.

The homemaker woman said, "Rahul said he had been using drugs since he was 13 years old. But, we came to know about it only when he was 18 or 19 years old. We took him to doctors and de-addiction centres. Though there would be some change soon after the treatment, he would get the contrabands from somewhere and start using it again," she said.

In the last four years, several criminal cases have been filed against him, including a POCSO case related to an alleged assault on a child in the family, she added.

"When I didn't give him money for buying drugs some time back, he turned violent and had bitten the child out of anger. Following this, I gave a complaint against him to the police. But, when he cried calling me from jail and promised that he wouldn't use drugs anymore, I believed him and helped him get bail," she said.

Mini said it was a mistake and she won't repeat it anymore.

A senior police officer said he is a habitual offender and there were several cases against him in various police stations across the state in connection with POCSO charges, drug consumption, theft and so on.

"He is presently arrested in the POCSO case in which he is under trial.

Though he was out on bail, the court recently issued a long pending (LP) warrant against him. When the mother gave information about him, we came to the house and arrested him," he said. PTI LGK ADB