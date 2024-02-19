Aadhaar cards of SC, STs, minorities getting deactivated before LS polls: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that Aadhaar cards of SC, ST and minority people of the state are being deactivated ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, she alleged that the Aadhaar cards are being deactivated as a precursor to bring in NRC.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee said she will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this connection.

"Why have so many Aadhaar cards been deactivated before the Lok Sabha? Aadhaar cards of people mostly of the Matua community have been deactivated. Cards of the STs and minorities are also being deactivated," Banerjee said.