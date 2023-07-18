Aadhaar verification of students is 91 per cent complete: Maha minister

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday said as much as 91 per cent of the work of verification of Aadhaar numbers of students is complete in the state.

Advertisment

This process was important for finding out fake students on rolls or duplication of names, he said in response to a question in the state legislative council.

After the process of verification is complete, 80 per cent of teachers recruitment will be done, he said.

"Around 91.4 per cent of Aadhar numbers of students have been verified so far," he said. PTI PR KRK