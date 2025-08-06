Aadhar Housing Finance opens 7 branches in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd on Wednesday said it has opened seven new branches across various cities in Rajasthan.

The new locations include Bhinmal, Chirawa, Hanumangarh, Kuchaman City, Sumerpur, Kota 2, and Kishangarh-Ajmer.

"This expansion will increase Aadhar's total branch count to more than 55 in the state and its nationwide presence to above 590," Rishi Anand, Managing Director and CEO of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, said on Wednesday.

He said that Rajasthan Housing Board, under the Urban Development and Housing Department, has recently announced new schemes in key districts, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Barmer, Kota, and Hanumangarh, as part of the state's 2025-26 Budget, which aim to promote affordable housing across various income segments.

"This presents an opportunity for Aadhar to bridge the existing gap, provide cost-effective home loans and easy access to credit across the region," he said.

"With increasing urbanisation, supportive government policies, and rising aspirations of homeownership, we aim to address the growing needs of the migrant population across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities," Anand said. PTI SDA SHW