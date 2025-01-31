Aadhav Arjuna joins Vijay's party, to strategize election campaign

Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) Aadhav Arjuna, the son-in-law of lottery mogul Santiago Martin, who recently quit the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, on Friday joined actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and he was appointed as the party's election campaign strategist.

Also, CTR Nirmal Kumar, who handled IT wing responsibilities in the AIADMK following a stint in the BJP in the same role, also joined the TVK and he has been appointed IT wing deputy general secretary.

TVK President Vijay, in a party release said Aaadhav Arjuna, appointed as the party's "election campaign management general secretary," would work with "his political strategist, John Arokiasamy." Also, the TVK chief made it clear that Arjuna would formulate campaign strategies by following Arokiasamy's political plan of action.

Vijay, who also named functionaries for party districts, urged cadres to extend full cooperation to the new appointees and prepare in right earnest for the 2026 Assembly election.

Furthermore, he announced a string of appointments naming office-bearers for several responsibilities which includes promotion of party ideology and IT and social media handling.

On December 15, 2024, Arjuna, quit the VCK following his suspension. VCK chief Thirumavalavan on December 9, last year announced the suspension of Aadhav Arjuna (party deputy general secretary at that time) for six months.

The action followed Arjuna's 'monarchy' comment (at the Dr Ambedkar book release function held on December 6 in which Vijay spoke against the DMK) aimed at the ruling DMK besides his earlier remark on demand of a share in power, which led to political ripples. PTI VGN ROH