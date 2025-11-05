Aaditya backs Rahul Gandhi’s vote manipulation charge against EC

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday supported Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of large-scale voter fraud and his accusation that the Election Commission (EC) “helped the BJP capture states through vote theft”.

Thackeray said the issue raised by Gandhi was not about party politics but the “value of every Indian’s vote”.

“Once again, Rahul Gandhi has exposed the Election Commission’s fraud that helps the BJP capture states via vote theft. The world is watching how our elections are no longer free and fair anymore… with proof,” Thackeray said in a post on X.

He said every citizen, irrespective of political ideology, should watch Gandhi’s presentation. “This is about the value of your vote, which turns to zero because the Election Commission allows one political party to ensure fraudulent or fake voters are in the list,” he alleged.

The Haryana assembly polls last year were “stolen”, Gandhi alleged on Wednesday, citing electoral list data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the EC colluded with the BJP to make the party win.

The elaborate plan included a Brazilian model whose photograph was used 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency during the 2024 assembly elections, the former Congress president said at a press conference during which he put up a presentation to back his claim.

Thackeray said the Sena (UBT) had earlier raised the issue of “voter list manipulation” in Maharashtra. “Just a few days ago, we exposed voter fraud in Worli and other constituencies of Maharashtra. We held huge protests, but the Election Commission refuses to act,” he said.

The Haryana election was stolen by adding fraudulent voters and not giving a fair voice to the real people of the state, said the leader, who represents the Worli assembly constituency here.

“This fight is for free and fair elections across India — for democracy and our Constitution,” Thackeray said, adding, “Vote chor, gaddi chodh (vote thief, vacate power).” PTI MR NR