Aaditya demands opening of Mumbai's first mangroves park, writes to forest minister

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday urged Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik to throw open Mumbai's first mangroves park at Gorai at the earliest.

Thackeray wrote to Naik that the decision to establish the park was taken when the former was the Minister of Environment in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"This project, started by the Mangrove Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department in 2021, had inauguration dates announced multiple times in 2025.

Initially, the park was expected to open on May 1, 2025. The date was then postponed to June 5 (World Environment Day). Subsequently, revised schedules were provided for July and August 2025. Currently, the park is fully ready but has not yet been opened to the public," Thackeray added.

The project was initiated through special DPDC (District Planning and Development Council) funds.

The park features various facilities, including a nature information centre, mangrove walk trail, and a bird watching centre. Diverse bird species can be observed here, and migratory birds also visit the area during specific seasons.

The main objectives of this project are to create environmental awareness among citizens, promote eco-tourism, and increase greenery in Mumbai.

Additionally, similar mangrove parks should be established at every possible location in Maharashtra to promote environmental conservation, raise awareness about the environment, and boost eco-tourism, Thackeray added.