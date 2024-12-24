Aaditya requests Fadnavis to make cities free of political banners, assures support

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure cities are free of political hoardings and assured support if a "no banner" initiative is taken.

"I have written to CM Devendra Fadnavis ji, to take the initiative to appeal to all political parties and social organisations to refrain from putting the political hoardings in our cities," Thackeray posted on X.

The former minister said Shiv Sena (UBT) will support the CM if he implements a "no banner" initiative and strictly follow directives.

The Bombay High Court last week expressed displeasure over illegal hoardings and banners dotting Mumbai's skyline, noting that civic officials have not taken concrete measures despite instructions.

The high court observed that political parties seemingly lack respect for the court’s orders after taking note of several photographs submitted by an advocate.

The images depicted a “swell of hoardings” at several places including in front of the high court premises in Fort area after the results of Maharashtra assembly polls were announced on November 23. PTI MR NSK