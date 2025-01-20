Aaditya slams Fadnavis for staying decision on Nashik, Raigad guardian ministers

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for staying the appointment of guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad districts following protests.

On Saturday, the state government had announced the list of district guardian ministers, with NCP's Aditi Tatkare getting Raigad and BJP leader Girish Mahajan being given the responsibility of Nashik.

However, the general administration department issued an order staying these two appointments on Sunday.

Attacking Fadnavis for tolerating the overbearing behaviour of some leaders, Thackeray said this was an insult to the two ministers who were given guardianship of Nashik and Raigad.

"The decision was stayed after some people created nuisance, burnt tyres and held road blocks. This is nothing but greed for power. They are working for their own interests rather than the good of people. What message does this send to citizens? Those who were behind these disruptions must be removed from the state cabinet," he told reporters.

"I am surprised to see CM Fadnavis tolerating such behaviour. He once prided himself on not bowing before anyone. How will citizens benefit if he continues to tolerate such actions," Thackeray said.

Why did the CM not act so quickly when it came to the sarpanch murder case in Beed or the death of a man in police custody in Parbhani after the replica of the Constitution was vandalised, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked.

Thackeray also attacked the Narendra Modi government for failing to secure the country's borders, allowing China to "encroach" and Bangladeshis to "enter and stay illegally".

"We are seeing Bangladeshi infiltration but the Centre is not doing anything. It is dangerous that Bangladeshis are entering the country illegally and attacking Indians," he said.

A Bangladeshi man staying illegally in India was arrested on Sunday in connection with the January 16 attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.

"If the state home department is truly empowered, the police can track down criminals quickly. But when the home department is not doing its work, then incidents like Beed involving persons like Walmik Karad take place," he said.

Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and murdered on December 9. The police registered a murder case and an extortion case linked to the killing. Karad, a close aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case. Following this, many leaders have demanded Munde's sacking from the Devendra Fadnavis government.

On the meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar during the day, he said it was a courtesy visit but "these issues were discussed as well".

Asked about CM Fadnavis leading a delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland, Thackeray said he hoped the visit will be successful.

"It should yield something substantial for the state," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) exposed "extravagant expenditure" during visits to the WEF under the previous CM, he pointed out. PTI ND BNM