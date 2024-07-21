Aaditya slams Maharashtra govt as video shows cops filling potholes

Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday criticised the Maharashtra government after video clips surfaced on social media purportedly showing policemen filling potholes on roads in Mumbai and Mira Bhayander, on the city’s outskirts.

Thackeray wondered why the men in khaki were being asked to fill the craters instead of the contracted firms owned by the allies of the BJP and the ruling alliance.

He wrote on X, “Instead of the contractor friends of the BJP and ‘mindhe’ regime (government led by CM Eknath Shinde), police are being made to fill potholes. Ever seen a contractor or contracting firm owner being made to fill such potholes by the regime?” He also shared another post on potholes tagging the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with the comment: “Shame on NHAI.” PTI ND NR