Aaditya slams Shinde govt, says lack of integrated metro rail carshed will cause loss of Rs 10k cr to Maharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said Maharashtra will lose Rs 10,000 crore if an integrated carshed is not constructed in Kanjurmarg for four metro rail lines.

Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government stands vindicated over its decision to construct a metro rail carshed in Kanjurmarg instead of Aarey, a green lung of the metropolis.

"We had been insisting that an integrated carshed should come up in Kanjurmarg instead of Aarey for Metro line 3, 6, 4 and 14. Of these four lines, two are for Mumbai and two for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," he said.

"This would have saved the state exchequer Rs 10,000 crore as having separate carsheds will incur more cost," Thackeray claimed.

Rejecting Thackeray's contention, state industries minister Uday Smanat said there was no logic in having an integrated carshed as Line 3 is an underground one, while Lines 4 and 6 are elevated.

The tender for Kanjurmarg is out, while work on the Thane and Aarey carsheds is underway.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has floated a tender for the construction of a car shed at a cost of Rs 506 crore at Kanjurmarg for Line 6 that will run between Andheri's Swami Samarth Nagar and Vikhroli, its top official said on Thursday.

The tender for the carshed of metro rail Line 6, a 14.477-kilometre fully elevated line with 13 stations, was issued on Wednesday.

According to MMRDA officials, there was no controversy regarding the land for the Line 6 carshed near the Eastern Express Highway at Kanjurmarg as it has nothing to do with the land on which Line 3 between Colaba-Airport-SEEPZ is located.

The MVA and the Bharatiya Janta Party were at loggerheads over the former shifting the venue of the carshed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg, with the matter reaching the courts as well.

It was after the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray dispensation that the Eknath Shinde government went back to the plan of having the Line 3 carshed at Aarey.

Targeting the Shinde-led government, Thackeray also alleged irregularities in contracts related to concretization of roads in the city.

After coming to power, his government will probe all irregularities in civic bodies and also of shifting the carshed, Thackeray warned.

Thackeray said he will also write to the Comptroller and Auditor General and Lokayukta over the alleged irregularities. PTI PR BNM BNM