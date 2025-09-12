Aaditya Thackeray targets BJP, BCCI over India-Pak match in Asia Cup

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday targeted the BJP over the India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup, saying the saffron party has changed its ideology, and asked if "blood and cricket can flow together."

Responding to the criticism, Maharashtra minister and cricket administrator Ashish Shelar said international sporting events cannot be dictated by bilateral political stand-offs.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said Pakistan has staged multiple terror attacks inside India, and broadcasters in the country should boycott the India-Pakistan match.

"The BCCI is becoming anti-national. Why is the BCCI so excited about playing with Pakistan? Is it because of greed for money, TV revenue, advertisement revenue, or is it for the fees of players? When Pakistan can boycott Asia Cup just because it was in India, then why can not the BCCI do it?" he asked.

"Had the real BJP been in power, it would not have allowed it. The BJP has changed its ideology," Thackeray said.

"If blood and water cannot flow together, how can cricket and blood be together?" Thackeray later said in a post on X.

I’m quite shocked to see the shameless behaviour of the @BCCI that is not just anti- national, but anti- human.



Playing with pakistan, from where the terrorists who massacred fellow Indians in Pahalgam came, for money is absolute shameless.



Those playing must remember this.… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 12, 2025

"Why the Union government (is) silent on playing with a country that harbours terrorism," he further said in another tweet.

Speaking elsewhere, BJP minister Shelar, who is also the BCCI's representative on the Asia Cricket Council Board, accused Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut of adopting "anti-India" position on the issue.

"Our stand has always been clear that the Indian cricket team will not undertake a tour of Pakistan and vice versa. However, we cannot restrict our team from playing, or participating in an international tournament. What sort of stand is this? It is not an appropriate stand," Shelar said.

"Those who oppose India's participation now should remember that (late Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray had hosted Miandad at his own home," he remarked.

Raut had on Thursday said the Sena (UBT) will hold "Sindoor Rakhsa" campaign on September 14 to protest against India playing Pakistan in Abu Dhabi that day as part of the Asia Cup tournament.