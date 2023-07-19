Aaditya Thackeray alleges 'absolute lack of planning' for monsoon by BMC

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that there was "absolute lack of planning" for monsoon by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as he cited water-logging at Worli Seaface.

"Have been receiving updates about water logging at Worli Seaface. This is unusual, and mostly likely due to the ongoing works of the Coastal Road. Absolute lack of planning for monsoons this year by @mybmc is evident. Calling out to BMC and G South ward to intervene," Thackeray tweeted.

Worli is the assembly constituency of Thackeray.

The BMC is being run by the state government-appointed administrator.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, its suburbs and adjoining areas on Wednesday, which disrupted the suburban rail traffic and caused water-logging in low-lying areas. PTI PR NP