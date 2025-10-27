Aaditya Thackeray cites irregularities in voters list; says 'not error but fraud'

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday alleged discrepancies in the voters list in his Worli assembly constituency including mismatch in names, photographs, addresses and even the gender.

Addressing party workers here, Thackeray said, "This is not an error but fraud." The "battle will begin" when parties get the draft electoral rolls, he said while urging party workers to thoroughly study the voters list in each ward ahead of the high-stake Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Thackeray said the Worli assembly segment had 2,52,970 voters during the Lok Sabha polls held in May 2024.

The number rose to 2,63,352 in the Vidhan Sabha polls in November, which saw an increase by 16,043 votes, while 5,661 were deleted, he added.

Thackeray said two party colleagues who studied the rolls found out various issues.

He cited an example of one Narhari Kulkarni whose name was deleted during the Lok Sabha polls because the person died but the same person's name figured during the assembly polls with a different EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) number.

"So a new registration was done. Now this person is not in the voters list. This was done on purpose," Thackeray said.

He claimed there are 502 voters whose father/relative's name and the voter's name is the same.

"There are 720 voters with their father's name and surname. Gender mismatch was found in 643 voters, while there are 28 such voters who do not have EPIC numbers," he said adding there are no photographs in the voters list, while in some cases, language other than English and Marathi has been used in the voters list.

Thackeray said 214 households in Worli have 3,355 voters.

He further said 1,200 names were deleted after the Vidhan Sabha polls in Worli without any intimation to voters. PTI PR BNM