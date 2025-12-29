Aaditya Thackeray hails SC decision on Unnao rape convict and expelled BJP leader Sengar

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the Delhi High Court's to suspend the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Thackeray said he hopes the apex court ensures the harshest punishment for the rape convict.

In a post on X, Thackeray said it was truly horrendous and disgusting to see how a rape convict can be let off easily by law, and miscarriage of justice.

"It's good to see another stay from the Hon'ble Supreme Court on the bail of rape convict Kuldeep, ex MLA of BJP. I hope the Supreme Court ensures the harshest punishment for the rape convict ex MLA of BJP- Kuldeep," the Worli MLA said.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of Sengar and said he shall not be released from custody.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, which was hearing the CBI's plea challenging the HC order, said substantial questions of law have arisen in the matter that require consideration.

The apex court also issued notice to Sengar seeking his response within four weeks on the CBI's plea. PTI PR BNM