Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates refurbished 500-yr-old temple

Mathura (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday inaugurated the refurbished 500-year-old Thakur Shyama Shyam temple here.

Advertisment

He also paid obeisance at the temple during the programme, the temple's priest Mukesh Swami said.

The priest said the temple was constructed by Cheet Swami, one of the eight noted disciples of Mahaprabhu Ballabhacharya, over 500 years ago.

Thackeray refused to comment on political questions asked by reporters after the inauguration.

Advertisment

Flanked by party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Thackeray paid obeisance at the Yamuna, amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

He also paid obeisance to the principal deity of the three main temples based at the Srikrishna Janmasthan, said Vijai Bahadur Singh, the spokesperson of the Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.

He also prayed at Bankey Bihari temple, its priest Gyanendra Goswami said.

The Thakur Shyama Shyam Mandir, situated at Shyam Ghat, was restored with the efforts Chaturvedi with the help of N R Alluri's Nagarjuna Foundation. PTI COR ABN ABN ANB ANB