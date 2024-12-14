Aaditya Thackeray performs `maha-aarti' at Dadar Hanuman temple

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday performed 'maha-aarti' at the Hanuman temple located outside the Dadar railway station here amid the row over the demolition notice issued to the shrine by the railways.

BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha earlier in the day claimed that he spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the action against the temple has been halted.

Aaditya reached the temple in the evening and performed a maha-aarti. He was accompanied by party leaders Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut, and several workers.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Aaditya targeted the BJP over the issue, saying it uses the Hindutva ideology only to get votes.

Though the railways has stayed the demolition, it must withdraw the notice, he demanded.

The temple's trustees received a demolition notice on December 4 from the authorities which claimed it was an unauthorised structure standing on railway land. PTI PR KRK