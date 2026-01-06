Aaditya Thackeray questions Fadnavis for pushing mining project near wildlife sanctuary

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pushed for a mining project near a wildlife sanctuary despite being told by authorities the area is part of a tiger corridor and the venture will lead to man-animal conflict.

The iron ore mining project cited by Thackeray is located at Lohardongari near the Ghodazari Wildlife Sanctuary in Chandrapur district in eastern Maharashtra.

In a post on X, Thackeray said the SBWL (State Board for Wildlife) apparently briefed the chief minister that it is an important tiger corridor, wildlife corridor and will increase human-animal conflict (and tiger conflict), but the CM pushed ahead with the plan.

The BJP is out to destroy every bit of nature that exists in the country, the former state environment minister alleged.

"Today, the State Board for Wildlife approved a proposal that opens up a mining project in Lohardongari near the Ghodazari Wildlife Sanctuary. The SBWL apparently briefed the Chief Minister that it is an important tiger corridor, wildlife corridor and will increase human- animal conflict (and tiger conflict), but the CM pushed ahead with the plan," he said in the post.

This mine will offer only 120 jobs, just 32 of them permanent and the output is only 1.1 million tonnes in 12 months. There is no study available on the influence it will have on the wildlife and the forest, but the BJP loves hacking down forests, Thackeray said.

"Likewise, the Board approved the minutes of the earlier meeting that allowed opening of the mines in Marki-Mangli near the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve - another tiger corridor. Interested to see how the CM pitches this at the Mumbai Climate Week and to global agencies that will attend it," said the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Worli in Mumbai.

The Vidarbha region, that gave so many elected representatives to the BJP, is being destroyed by the BJP environmentally. Coal washeries, mines, deforestation- and then the government gaslights citizens about human-animal conflict, he remarked. PTI PR RSY