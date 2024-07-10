Aaditya Thackeray seeks 'bulldozer justice' in BMW hit-and-run case, meets victim's kin

Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday demanded "bulldozer justice" in the fatal Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, in which the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah is the prime accused.

He sought to know why a bulldozer is not being run on the house of Mihir Shah, the son of Rajesh Shah, as a punitive action in the case.

The former state minister met the family of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), the woman who was killed in the accident on Sunday morning, and insisted her kin do not need monetary help but justice.

A BMW car allegedly driven by Mihir Shah rammed into a two-wheeler in Worli, south-central Mumbai, resulting in the death of Nakhwa, who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

"The regime which believes in bulldozer justice must run bulldozer on his house. I would like to see bulldozer justice coming on to Mihir Rajesh Shah's house," said Thackeray, the MLA from Worli.

"Bulldozer justice" refers to demolition of properties of individuals accused of involvement in serious crimes using the powerful motorized machines even before they are pronounced guilty by courts. Several such punitive actions against accused have been reported from BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Thackeray emphasised the BMW hit-and-run case, in which Mihir Shah has been charged with culpable homicide, must be treated as murder and dealt with accordingly.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, announced Rs 10 lakh aid for the deceased woman's family.

The Shiv Sena has sacked Rajesh Shah, who hails from adjoining Palghar district, as its deputy leader.

Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday, nearly three days after the crash, and is currently in police custody till July 16. PTI PR RSY