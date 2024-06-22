Aaditya Thackeray seeks Maharashtra governor's intervention in CET `chaos'

Mumbai, June 22 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and sought his intervention regarding the MH-CET after a section of students objected to the way the state-level entrance exam for engineering and other professional courses was conducted this year. A day earlier, Thackeray had said that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) 2024 was conducted in a "weird way".

Complaints about the CET have come amid the raging controversy surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical colleges and the scrapped UGC-NET.

"We sought the governor's intervention in the CET chaos. We requested him to direct the CET cell to release answer sheets of students and declare their marks, not just percentile. We also said that the paper setters be held accountable for 54 mistakes in the multiple choices and full refund of fees for those who raised 1,425 objections," Thackeray told reporters after meeting Bais at the Raj Bhavan.

The delegation also "humbly requested" the governor to hold senate elections of the University of Mumbai at the earliest, the Sena (UBT) leader and former minister said.

MH-CET 2024 for engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses was conducted between April 22 to May 16.

Holding a press conference on Friday, Aaditya Thackeray had alleged that it was conducted in a "weird" way.

There were 54 mistakes in the question papers and students raised 1,425 objections, he claimed and added that in one multiple-option paper, all four options were wrong.

One of the examinations was held in 24 batches with some batches getting more difficult questions than others, he claimed. PTI MR KRK