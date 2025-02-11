Aaditya Thackeray targets BJP over immersion of PoP Ganesh idols

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday accused the BJP of using Hindutva only for elections after Ganesh mandals were denied permission to immerse PoP idols in natural water bodies.

Aaditya claimed Ganesh mandals were forced to immerse the Maghi Ganpati idols in artificial tanks and demanded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' intervention.

The Bombay High Court on January 30 sought strict compliance with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines banning Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols and their immersion in water bodies.

Aaditya said several Ganesh mandals couldn't immerse their idols because of these guidelines.

He said the Maharashtra government should have sought temporary relief from the high court due to the Maghi Ganesh festival, which began on February 1.

"The BJP uses Hindutva for elections, and we Hindus think they discard us," he alleged while addressing a press conference.

Aaditya claimed some Ganesh mandals are being forced by the police to immerse Lord Ganesh's idols in artificial ponds.

"The BJP only does politics on Bangladesh, but how many Bangladeshis residing illegally in India have been sent back? It only does politics,' he alleged. PTI PR NSK