Aaditya Thackeray to visit Mathura on Monday

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray will visit Mathura on Monday to inaugurate the refurbished five-century-old Thakur Shyama Shyam temple.

Advertisment

According to a press statement issued by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Thackeray will also visit Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, Banke Bihari temple, along with other important temples.

Thakur Shyama Shyam Mandir, a heritage temple situated at Shyam Ghat, was recently restored with efforts of Chaturvedi with the help of N R Alluri's Nagarjuna Foundation, the statement said.

The temple boasts a rich history spanning 500 years. Rooted in the Pushtimarg tradition, also recognized as the 'Vallabha Sampradaya' within 'Vaishnavism', this temple holds a unique place as a sub-tradition of the 'Rudra Sampradaya'. Established in the early 16th century by Vallabhacharya, it was further expanded by his notable successors such as Vitthalnath, the statement added. PTI CDN KVK KVK