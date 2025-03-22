Aaditya Thackeray writes to CM, demands probe into road concretisation in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday sought probe by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police in the road concretization that took place in the city in 2023-24.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray said MLAs of several parties raised the issue of the poor quality of the concretization work in the state assembly this week.

Roads in Mumbai are either dug up or incomplete which hinders traffic, the former minister said.

"So there should be an enquiry into the concretization of roads that took place during 2023-24, and also an EOW probe into the tendering process. Action should be taken against contractors, officials and other concerned people," he added.

Though he did not name anyone, deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena, was the chief minister during the period.