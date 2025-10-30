Aaditya writes to CM over redevelopment project, seeks support for residents

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said residents of Lokmanya Nagar had chosen a builder for self redevelopment but were stopped by the Chief Minister's Office after intervention of the local MLA.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray said he hoped justice will be done to the residents of Lokmanya Nagar, instead of backing for builders who want to "swallow" Pune.

"Thousands of residents of Lokmanya Nagar had chosen a path of self-redevelopment. They had chosen their builders. But then the local MLA sought a stay and the CMO stayed the decision immediately on October 15," Thackeray claimed.

He said the work to lay optic fibre will add to the woes of people, since the work will also lead to digging up of roads that have remained good so far. PTI PR BNM