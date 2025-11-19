Bengaluru: AAGYAVISION, a deep-tech startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Science, on Wednesday said it received financial approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the Design Linked Incentive scheme.

With the approval, the Bengaluru-based company becomes the 24th firm to secure financial support under the scheme, specifically through the Product Design Linked Incentive (PDLI) component, it said.

The company said it had earlier been granted Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tool support under the DLI scheme.

In a statement, AAGYAVISION said the DLI scheme is a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening the semiconductor design ecosystem, supporting domestic innovation and positioning India as a global hub for next-generation semiconductor technologies.

AAGYAVISION CEO Suchismita Banerjee thanked MeitY for the support and said, "AAGYAVISION’s radar-on-chip technology, built using indigenous and proprietary semiconductors, is driving advanced imaging and sensing solutions." "This support will accelerate our efforts to develop next-generation chips for high-performance radar systems tailored for edge applications," she added.

C S Murali, Chairman of STEM Cell at the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development, said the approval underscores the transformative potential of deep-science innovation.

"This MeitY approval is a strong signal that India’s semiconductor ecosystem is maturing, and we are proud to support AAGYAVISION as it builds next-generation radar-on-chip technology that can power tomorrow’s smart infrastructure," he said.

According to the company, AAGYAVISION is an indigenous semiconductor and radar technology firm developing advanced imaging and sensing solutions through a combination of semiconductors, radar and AI for next-generation applications.